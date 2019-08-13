Judge rejects Patton’s bond request

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge has declined a motion to reinstate bond for a Fort Wayne man who pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of a 2-year-old girl.

Jocelyn Belcher was found dead in January 2018, with injuries consistent with abuse. 32-year-old Shane Patton pleaded guilty and was set to be sentenced in September, but his bond was revoked after police heard he allegedly planned on fleeing the area before his sentencing hearing.

Now Patton says he was pressured into his guilty plea and wanted his bond reinstated, as well as his guilty plea withdrawn. That second request could be evaluated at a later date, according to the Journal Gazette.

The girl’s mother was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the child’s death.