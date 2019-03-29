“Journey” member suing Coliseum for assault

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A member of the rock band “Journey” is suing the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, claiming his wife was assaulted by a security guard.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 say guitarist Neal Schon filed a lawsuit alleging that his wife Michaele was removed from the stage by a security guard during a show in March 2017 while trying to take pictures. The lawsuit goes on to say the incident caused Michaele pain and suffering.

Also included in the lawsuit is concert promoter Live Nation and a request for a jury trial and compensation.

The Schons are represented by the Sweeney Julian law firm in South Bend.

The full legal filing is below.

