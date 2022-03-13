Jon R. Lassus Jr. dies while diving in the Keys

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Jon R. Lassus Jr., co-owner of Lassus Brothers Oil, died while diving off Key Largo.

According to the Journal Gazette, Lassus was at Molasses Reef and had not gone underwater yet when he started to struggle and lost consciousness.

The crew of the charter returned him to the vessel and performed CPR on their way to shore. Lassus was taken to Mariners Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:42 p.m. Wednesday. He was 61 years old. Autopsy results are pending.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, foul play is not suspected.

Lassus Brothers Oil made the announcement on their Facebook page Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share our loss of one of our fundamental pillars to the Lassus organization,” the company’s post said. “Jon’s love for and pride in his family was known by all, his eyes sparkled anytime he spoke of his loved ones. Jon had a passion for adventure; he was intentional about making memories with his loved ones and he celebrated each day as a gift. He knew his blessings and he lived his life accordingly.”