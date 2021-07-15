Johnson & Johnson issues sunscreen recall over cancer risk

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Check your sunscreen.

Johnson & Johnson has issued a voluntary recall of specific Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products due to the presence of low levels of benzene, which is a known carcinogen.

The company says the recall only impacts aerosol sunscreen products, specifically the following:

NEUTROGENA ® Beach Defense ® aerosol sunscreen,

Beach Defense aerosol sunscreen, NEUTROGENA ® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,

Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen, NEUTROGENA ® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,

Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen, NEUTROGENA ® Ultra Sheer ® aerosol sunscreen, and

Ultra Sheer aerosol sunscreen, and AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.

If you own any of them, stop using them immediately and call 800-458-1673 to ask for a refund. Find more details here.