Johnson & Johnson issues sunscreen recall over cancer risk

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): Check your sunscreen.
Johnson & Johnson has issued a voluntary recall of specific Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products due to the presence of low levels of benzene, which is a known carcinogen.
The company says the recall only impacts aerosol sunscreen products, specifically the following:
- NEUTROGENA® Beach Defense® aerosol sunscreen,
- NEUTROGENA® Cool Dry Sport aerosol sunscreen,
- NEUTROGENA® Invisible Daily™ defense aerosol sunscreen,
- NEUTROGENA® Ultra Sheer® aerosol sunscreen, and
- AVEENO® Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen.
If you own any of them, stop using them immediately and call 800-458-1673 to ask for a refund. Find more details here.