Johnny Appleseed Festival to enter 45th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It’s time once again for an annual Fort Wayne tradition. The 45th Johnny Appleseed Festival is this Saturday and Sunday at Johnny Appleseed and Archer Parks in Fort Wayne.

John O’Rourke and Becky Butler (pictured) say visitors will feel like they’ve stepped back in time to the 1800s, as all volunteers are required to dress in period clothing.

The festival’s all about educating the public on the life and times of John Chapman, better known as folk hero Johnny Appleseed, and it features a history hike, living history encampment, plenty of food, and a children’s area.

Find a full list of events and activities at JohnnyAppleseedFest.com.