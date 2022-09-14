Johnny Appleseed Festival launches app

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival announced the launch of their app.

The app, which is available now, will give people all of the festival’s information on their phone. It provides a searchable list for food, crafters, antiques, farmers market, demonstrators, trappers and traders, and entertainment. It also includes an interactive map.

The app is available at iOS and Google Play app stores.

The Johnny Appleseed Festival takes place this weekend, with hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.