John Oreovicz on “Indy Split”

This week’s episode: Longtime motorsports journalist John Oreovicz joins to discuss his upcoming book “Indy Split” that tells the story behind the CART/IRL split in 1996. The book is available for pre-order on Octane Press.
New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.
Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.