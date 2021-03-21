John Oreovicz on “Indy Split”

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: Longtime motorsports journalist John Oreovicz joins to discuss his upcoming book “Indy Split” that tells the story behind the CART/IRL split in 1996. The book is available for pre-order on Octane Press.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here