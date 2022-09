FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum is hiring part-time team members for the 2022-23 season. Those hired will work events including Komets hockey, Mad Ants and Mastodons basketball, concerts, family shows, and more. Those interested are asked to apply here and then attend the job fair today from 4 P.M. to 7 P.M. in the Conference Center at the Coliseum. Departments hiring include concessions, catering, housekeeping, guest service, and others.