Jessie Jane Duff on women voters and the economy

By
Caleb Hatch
-
visit WOWO.com for more audio on demand

Jessie Jane Duff, U.S. Marine Corps-Ret. joins to discuss Women for Trump and the economy.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here