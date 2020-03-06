Jerry Seinfeld to perform at Embassy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will perform a stand-up routine later this spring in Fort Wayne.

According to a press release, Seinfeld will appear at the Embassy Theatre on Friday, May 29th at 7pm, with tickets going on sale to the general public on Friday, March 13th at 10am. Embassy Theatre members can take advantage of a presale that starts at 10am on March 11th.

According to an Embassy press release, Seinfeld is currently wrapping up an ongoing residency at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, which concludes later this month.

Seinfeld has been hailed for the ability to joke about the “little things in life,” and is known for the NBC sitcom Seinfeld and his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee in addition to stand-up work. He recently made his Netflix debut with the stand-up special Jerry Before Seinfeld.

Tickets will cost $47, $62, $82, and $152, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and the Embassy box office.