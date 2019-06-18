Jefferson Pointe road project approved

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Plan Commission has given the green light to building a road through the Jefferson Pointe shopping center.

The Commission approved the plan unanimously Monday night, adding an internal drive down the middle of the currently pedestrian-only shopping center and adding parking access in front of most of the outdoor mall’s stores.

The Journal Gazette reports the road will start at the central courtyard’s fountain, which owners RED Development say will remain, and connect to the internal drive in front of the movie theater.

The developers say the move should lead to more business for their shops.