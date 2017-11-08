Jefferson Pointe annual tree lighting this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Jefferson Pointe’s annual tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for this Saturday, November 11 at 7 p.m.

School of Rock will kick off the ceremony with a performance at 5 p.m., and there will be a special salute to Veterans just before the official tree lighting.

“Jefferson Pointe will also honor the Veterans just before 7 p.m. with a special tribute to those that served our country,” said Katrina Walburn, Marketing Manager at Jefferson Pointe, in a press release. “We have something a little special this year that will only be displayed on November 11 at 7 p.m.”

This year, there will be more traffic officers helping with the traffic flow in and around Jefferson Pointe, including the major intersection at Illinois Rd. and Appleglen.

After the tree lighting, the display will coordinate with music each half hour between 6 and 11 p.m.

The Christmas tree is programmed to several tunes, including: