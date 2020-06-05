JCPenney to close eight Indiana stores

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): JCPenney has announced a number of store closures in Indiana, but the Fort Wayne location at Glenbrook Square is not one of them.

The retailer will close eight stores in Indiana, including locations in Elkhart, Indianapolis, and Muncie, as part of a financial restructuring plan that will close more than 150 stores across the country.

The full list of Indiana closures is as follows:

Bedford Town Fair (Bedford)

Concord Mall (Elkhart)

NW Pavilion @ Michigan Road (Indianapolis)

Kokomo Mall (Kokomo)

River Point Mall (Madison)

Muncie Mall (Muncie)

Pilgrim Place Mall (Plymouth)

Richmond Square (Richmond)

Vincennes Plaza (Vincennes)

JCPenney CEO Jill Soltau says while closing stores is difficult, this strategy is vital to making sure the company emerges from both Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the COVID-19 pandemic as a stronger retailer.

Store closing sales are slated to begin next week, with the closures expected to be completed within four months.