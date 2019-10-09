Jaylon Smith opening cryotherapy location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – iCRYO, along with Dallas Cowboys linebacker and Fort Wayne native, Jaylon Smith announced they will be opening a cryotherapy location in Fort Wayne.

Smith joined iCRYO in April of 2019 as an equity partner and has been working with the company on franchise development and marketing.

Two locations have been announced to open. One in Fort Wayne and the other in Dallas, Texas. These are two of four locations that Smith plans to open. The other two locations are expected to be in Indianapolis and Grapevine, Texas.

The Dallas location will be close to the Dallas Cowboys Practice facility at The Star as Jaylon has signed a five-year contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The Fort Wayne facility is of course, in Smith’s hometown. Both locations are expected to open in March of 2020.

iCRYO offers cryotherapy facials, localized cryotherapy, whole body cryotherapy, compression therapy, infrared sauna, vitamin IV therapy, and cryoskin body contouring services for body slimming and toning. Benefits of cryotherapy include: metabolic boost, skin rejuvenation, anti-aging, muscle recovery, decrease in joint pain, immunity boost, stress relief, and improved sleep.

Jaylon Smith said “Since officially joining the iCRYO team earlier this year, I’ve been focused on assisting in any way I can. I’m eager and excited for my friends, family, and fans in Frisco and Fort Wayne to visit these locations and immerse themselves in the iCRYO experience.”

Co-Founder and COO of iCRYO, Kyle Jones said “Jaylon has been a great asset to our company and our growth. His vision to bring iCRYO to Frisco and Fort Wayne helped us make this a reality and we are excited to open locations in two places that mean so much to him.”