Jay Frye and McLaren Joins IndyCar

This week’s episode: IndyCar President Jay Frye joins to talk about IndyCar’s move to hybrid technology in 2022. Plus, we break down the news of McLaren partnering with Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports for 2020, the latest on silly season and the 2020 schedule.

New Track Record Podcast is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of Indycar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.​

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.