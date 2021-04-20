Jay County man arrested on drug charges after search warrant

PORTLAND, Ind. (WOWO/Network Indiana): A Jay County man faces charges after selling drugs to an informant for the Portland Police Department.

Jordan Lemaster, 26, of Portland, was arrested April 8 after selling a small amount of heroin to the informant at a mobile home park for $150, reports The Star Press.

After Lemaster was arrested, police obtained a search warrant for his home and found heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, and syringes.

Lemaster, who already faced drug-related charges in Jay County, now faces additional charges, including two counts of dealing in a narcotic drug and multiple counts of drug possession. He was being held Monday in the Jay County Jail.