Japan to Double Ethanol Demand

The U.S Grains Council reports that Japan has committed to reducing its dependence on imported petroleum by 2030. That means they will double their demand for ethanol, including sustainable aviation fuel and on-road fuel, possibly representing more export opportunities for the U.S. The U.S. Grains Council says the U.S. has continually supported expanding ethanol use in Japan. “Expanding bioethanol use in Japan is a strategic goal of the Council,” says USGC Vice President Cary Sifferath. USGC has discussed the benefits of increased biofuels use to the Japanese consumer and a way for Japan to meet its carbon emissions goals.” USGC President and CEO Ryan LeGrand and Sifferath recently traveled to Tokyo, where ethanol was a major topic of discussion. Japan currently ranks as the fourth-largest market for U.S. ethanol during the 2021-2022 marketing year.