Ivy Tech to host April enrollment Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Ivy Tech Community College will host and Express Enrollment Day at the North Campus in Fort Wayne and at the Warsaw Campus from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 29.

Students will be able to complete all steps needed to start their classes. Enrollment experts will be available to help students with their enrollment steps that include assessment, financial aid, advising and more.

Registration is now open for summer and fall classes. Students are asked to bring their most recent tax return for financial aid and their high school or college transcript.

Interested students can click here to learn more. Summer classes begin on June 10 and fall classes begin August 26.