Ivy Tech plans for all in-person classes by August

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College will offer all in-person classes once again beginning in August.

The college made the announcement Monday, stating the decision was made based on the current coronavirus trends throughout Indiana.

Ivy Tech will also continue to provide students with multiple course options, such as online, when the fall semester kicks off. The college estimates that by August, all students who want to attend classes on campus will be able to do so.

Should new guidelines from the Governor or federal regulations be released, adjustments will be made. At this time, facial coverings and physical distancing will continue to be required.

The next spring session begins on March 22, with 25% of courses being offered in-person. The majority of the college’s summer courses begin June 7 with in-person courses increasing. The first fall session starts Wednesday, August 18.