Ivy Tech Northeast offering $50 scholarship incentive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Eight-week classes at Ivy Tech Community College Northeast start March 20, and the campuses in Fort Wayne and Wabash are offering a scholarship incentive to students registering between now and March 10: Those who enroll for classes at the Express Enrollment Center at 3701 Dean Drive in Fort Wayne and mention the incentive will receive a one-time $50 scholarship.

“Ivy Tech Northeast is committed to providing quality education that meets the needs of all students,” says Chris Cathcart, vice chancellor of Student Affairs. “We are providing this scholarship inventive through the Foundation to support those students who want to come back to school but might need a little support to help them get started and finish strong.”

Eight-week classes offer the same material as a traditional 16-week class, but in a fraction of the time. Students can choose from a variety of classes in areas including Aviation Maintenance Technology, Nursing, biology, Hospitality Administration, math, English, business, and more.

A full list of available eight-week classes is listed online at IvyTech.edu/northeast/courses.