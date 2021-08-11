Ivy Tech names new Fort Wayne and Warsaw chancellor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College has named Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson as the next chancellor for the Fort Wayne service area.

Dr. Barnett-Johnson will take the post effective Aug. 16. She replaces the retiring Dr. Jerrilee K. Mosier after 11 years at the helm. Dr. Barnett-Johnson currently serves as the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the Fort Wayne campus. She has more than 27 years of higher education experience.

“Students are at the heart of Dr. Kim Barnett-Johnson’s long career at Ivy Tech,” said Dr. Sue Ellspermann, President of Ivy Tech Community College. “She has proven herself as a servant leader within the college. Dr. Barnett-Johnson is already engaged in many community initiatives, and will be exceptional at leading and growing partnerships with industry, K-12 education, and community organizations.”

Dr. Barnett-Johnson earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Taylor University, a Master of Liberal Arts degree from Indiana University, Fort Wayne, and her PhD in Higher Education Administration from Indiana State University. She and her late husband Vincent have three children.