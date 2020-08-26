Ivy Tech, manufacturing group team up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business): Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education are partnering on a program to create a talent pool for manufacturers in northeast Indiana.

INFAME and Ivy Tech say the program will use dual-track, work-based learning. Students selected to the program will pursue a two-year associate degree in Advanced Manufacturing at Ivy Tech while working for a Northeast Indiana FAME sponsor company.

Students get paid, which covers the costs of the program. It allows them to graduate without debt and to begin a career in two years.

“With the ever-increasing cost of college tuition, we are proud to offer an opportunity for ambitious local students to get a jump-start on a great manufacturing career without incurring college debt in the process,” says Jeff Hansen, Northeast Indiana FAME Chair. “We are also excited about our new partnership with Ivy Tech. They will deliver a top-notch educational experience that will complement the manufacturing internship experience nicely.”

Students will earn 60 credit hours, approximately 1,800 hours of on-the-job training, and a focus on developing soft skills.

Classes begin in the fall of 2021. Applications are due November 1. Students must complete applications before being considered for the program. Click here to learn more.