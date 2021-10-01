Ivy Tech launches statewide fundraising campaign

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business): Ivy Tech Community College is launching its first-ever statewide fundraising campaign with a goal to raise $285 million over the next two years.

The school says the funds raised through the “Invest IN Ivy Tech” effort will benefit its 19 campuses across Indiana. Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann says the “human capital” campaign is also about investing in the state and continuing support of the talent pipeline.

“This really is about helping Hoosiers invest in Ivy Tech. We are Indiana’s workforce engine,” Ellspermann said in an interview with Inside INdiana Business. “We are so pleased with the support that the state gives us. And yet there’s a need to do more.”

Ellspermann says there is a real workforce need across the state. She says she hears that message from employers and communities that are struggling to fill numerous jobs. “Ivy Tech plays an outsized role in upskilling Indiana’s workforce and increasing Hoosier prosperity,” said Ellspermann, who adds the campaign reflects the college’s strategic plan to make a difference in Hoosier’s lives. “We know that getting a first-generation student through college is life-changing. Truly, you know, it gives them a more productive life, self-sufficiency, prosperity, so many things that are important for Hoosiers to ensure that they have good lives.”