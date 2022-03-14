Ivy Tech Fort Wayne Receives Equipment Donation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is the recipient of four robotic arms and controllers from Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. The equipment is valued at $40,000 from the Fort Wayne-based manufacturer and supplier of precision seals, bearings and custom-molded components.

According to Inside Inside Indiana Business, the donated robots and controllers will be used by Ivy Tech students in the Engineering and Advanced Automation and Technology programs. Students will use them for projects, initially working to install and program them. Ivy Tech Foundation Executive Director Tracina Smith says the school is thankful for the gifts.