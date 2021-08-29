Ivy Tech Fort Wayne offering vaccine clinic Sept. 10

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sept. 10.

This walk-in clinic will be held at the Coliseum campus at 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. in room CC1640 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Pfizer vaccine, which recently received full approval from the FDA, along with the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered. Masks are required. No appointment is needed, but you must bring a state-issued ID. Those under 18 will need to have parental consent.

Also, $100 gift cards are available to Ivy Tech students and employees who receive their vaccine at the clinic.