Ivy Tech Fort Wayne offering free Vaccine Clinic to community April 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release) – Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments, will offer a free walk-in vaccination clinic on Apr. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Coliseum Campus, room CC1640 (3800 N Anthony Blvd). COVID-19 vaccines and boosters and flu shots will be available to students and the community.

No appointment is needed, but a state issued ID will be required. It is important to note, those under 18 will need to have parental consent, which can be completed while on-site. On-site COVID testing will also be available at the clinic.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit IvyTech.edu/coronavirus.