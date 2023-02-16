Ivy Tech And General Motors Teaming Up For Initiative To Impact Manufacturing Industry

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials with General Motors have teamed up with Ivy Tech to help meet demand for skilled workers. Manufacturing remains one of the largest industries across the Hoosier State, but skilled workers are hard to come by.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, it was announced on Wednesday by General Motors officials that they are launching a new initiative with Ivy Tech Community College to help fill the void.

Fort Wayne GM Plant Executive Director Gary Duff announced that Ivy Tech Community College locations in Fort Wayne and Warsaw would be on the list of recipients as part of a new $600,000 grant used to invest in new technology and fund a study over the next year that will look into what degrees and credentials are needed to keep up with the demands for the manufacturing industry.