IU researchers develop fabric treatment to kill COVID-19

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana University researchers have developed a fabric treatment that can kill the coronavirus on contact.

The treatment was originally developed for bacteria infections, but the process is showing promise in stopping the spread of COVID-19.

When any bodily fluid comes into contact with the fabric, it emits an electrical charge. The charge is harmless to humans, but kills COVID-19.

The process has received federal approval, and a bioelectrical company in Arizona is developing the process for commercial applications for the wound-care market and over-the-counter applications.

Read more on the development and treatment here.