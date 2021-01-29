IU Health to open medical office in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University Health is adding another medical office to Fort Wayne.

IU Health will continue its expansion in the Summit City with a location in southeast Fort Wayne, within the Southgate Plaza off Pettit Avenue. The office will offer primary care, including virtual visits and x-ray.

The office is set to open next Monday, February 1st, led by family medicine doctors Hector Perez and Cynthia Vanderbosch.

City Councilwoman Sharon Tucker calls the move a “good first step” in giving southeast residents better access to healthcare.