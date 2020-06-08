IU Health to ease visitor restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Starting June 15th, Indiana University Health will begin relaxing visitor restrictions that were put in place at its hospitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised guidelines allow for one visitor per patient, per day. Each visitor will be screened and given a face covering to wear at all times while inside the facility. Visitors must be 18 or older, and visitors still won’t be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Visitors in emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, outpatient clinics, and medical offices will be allowed on a case-by-case basis depending on space and ability to maintain social distancing measures.

“I want to thank our patients and their families for their cooperation with these visitor guidelines as we work together to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Jason Gilbert, executive vice president and chief nursing executive of IU Health. “I also want to recognize our team members for their remarkable compassion and innovation in developing new ways to connect patients with their loved ones, which is crucial to the healing process.”