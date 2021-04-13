IU Health awards second round of statewide grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): Indiana University Health has awarded more than $3.4 million to local organizations around the state working to address early learning needs and other community issues heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are from the $100 million Community Impact Investment Fund established in 2018 to address social and environmental determinants of health in Indiana communities.

IU Health says the funding marks the second round of annual grants for the 2020 grant year. An early second-round grant was made in June 2020 to more than two dozen organizations around the state helping Hoosiers cope with social and economic hardships during the pandemic.

“The Community Impact Investment Fund was created to address health disparities among Hoosiers, which have widened during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dennis Murphy, president of IU Health “This year’s grants come at a critical period for our state and will provide much-needed funding to organizations working to confront urgent human needs in the communities IU Health serves.”

The latest round of grants focuses on early learning and childcare support. IU Health says the funding also supports affordable housing, workforce development, and programs combatting food insecurity.

The community partners receiving funding include: