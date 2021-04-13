IU Health awards second round of statewide grants

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business): Indiana University Health has awarded more than $3.4 million to local organizations around the state working to address early learning needs and other community issues heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are from the $100 million Community Impact Investment Fund established in 2018 to address social and environmental determinants of health in Indiana communities.
IU Health says the funding marks the second round of annual grants for the 2020 grant year. An early second-round grant was made in June 2020 to more than two dozen organizations around the state helping Hoosiers cope with social and economic hardships during the pandemic.
“The Community Impact Investment Fund was created to address health disparities among Hoosiers, which have widened during the coronavirus pandemic,” said Dennis Murphy, president of IU Health “This year’s grants come at a critical period for our state and will provide much-needed funding to organizations working to confront urgent human needs in the communities IU Health serves.”
The latest round of grants focuses on early learning and childcare support. IU Health says the funding also supports affordable housing, workforce development, and programs combatting food insecurity.
The community partners receiving funding include:
- Central Indiana Community Foundation: $500,000 to assist with the Horizon House/adult and child health supportive housing model in Marion County.
- United Way of Central Indiana: $685,000 for education and childcare efforts including $400,000 for AYS Inc., Concord Neighborhood Center, Shepherd Community Center, and YMCA of Greater Indianapolis to enhance e-learning and services for families in need. $285,000 to support childcare programs in high-poverty areas.
- Early Learning Indiana: $435,000 plus matching funds contributed by Early Learning Indiana for early education and childcare efforts in Marion County and eastern and south-central Indiana.
- Hendricks County Community Foundation: $155,000 for the Hendricks Healthcare Sector Partnership to develop a health care and life sciences curriculum to train workers facing job losses.
- Hamilton County Community Foundation: $200,000 to fund at least 45 Ivy Tech Foundation scholarships for adults looking to improve their workforce skills after job losses.
- Tipton County Community Foundation: $50,000 to address food insecurity, especially among seniors.
- Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County: $205,000 to develop a resource center to improve the quality of childcare centers in Delaware County and to support four childcare centers in underserved areas.
- Portland Foundation: $200,000 for the John Jay Learning Center to provide equipment to train residents of Jay and Porter counties in industrial maintenance advanced manufacturing.
- United Way of Greater Lafayette: $200,000 to provide safe and affordable housing and meet food insecurity needs in Tippecanoe County. Partners include Food Finders, Meals on Wheels, HomesteadCS, LTCH Homeless Services, and Family Promise.
- White County United Way: $90,000 for homelessness prevention and other social network support services provided by Area IV Agency on Aging, the Salvation Army, and Boys and Girls Club of White County.
- United Way of Clinton County: $115,000 for food assistance, workforce development, and childcare scholarships for families. Partners include the YMCA and Healthy Communities of Clinton County.
- Community Foundation of Bloomington and Monroe County: $205,000 for Monroe Smart Start to support childcare staffing and quality in Monroe, Morgan, Orange, and Lawrence counties.
- United Way of Monroe County: $105,000 to fund a new coalition, United Against Hunger, to improve food security. Partners include Hoosier Hills Food Bank, Monroe County United Ministries’ Early Learning Center, Community Kitchen, Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard, and Area 10 Agency on Aging.
- Community Foundation Partnership: $85,000 to support Lawrence County organizations providing rent relief and assistance with utilities and food bills.
- United Way of Allen County: $180,000 for place-based and workforce development initiatives by Fort Wayne United, Boys and Girls Club, CSB, Miss Virginia, Joshua’s Hand, and Easter Seals.