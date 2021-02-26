IU Fort Wayne plans for in-person classes this fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): IU Fort Wayne says they plan to return to in-person classes this fall.

“After communicating with both Indiana University and Purdue Fort Wayne leaders, we are confident that we can safely resume normal operations come Fall 2021,” said Ann Obergfell, Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. “This decision has been made based on the advice of public health experts. The campus will continue to follow best practices noted by the CDC for all of our students’, staff and faculties’ safety.”

However, officials say they still expect to have some health and safety precautions in place, depending on the state of the pandemic and vaccine distribution. The university is also strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.