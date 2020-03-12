IU Fort Wayne extends Spring Break until March 22 – Will resume classes online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In response to the ongoing concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indiana University Fort Wayne campus is extending the current spring break for students an additional week and will suspend face-to-face teaching until further notice. Spring break will now conclude on Sunday, March 22. All classes at IU Fort Wayne will move online beginning Monday, March 23.

Students in IU Fort Wayne health sciences programs’ clinical rotations will receive additional information from their school regarding the status of these experiences.

The spring break extension and move to online classes allows alignment with Purdue Fort Wayne. This decision also protects students by reducing large group meetings and in-person interactions while their education continues uninterrupted. IU Fort Wayne collaborates closely with Purdue since many of IU students also are enrolled in Purdue Fort Wayne coursework.

IU Fort Wayne’s top priority is the health and safety of its students. Given the quickly evolving nature of the outbreak and related recommendations, students, their families and others in the IU community are encouraged to stay informed via a dedicated website, which includes daily updates.