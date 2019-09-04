IU Fort Wayne enrollment up more than 20 percent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana University Fort Wayne says enrollment is up 21.1 percent year-over-year.

The incoming class of first-year students totals 246, with total IU Fort Wayne enrollment at 747. Students of color represent about 25 percent of the student body.

“Already, the 2019-20 school year has reached new milestones,” said Ann Obergfell, associate vice chancellor of academic affairs and operations. “Not only have we introduced two new degrees to our bachelor programs, social work and health sciences, but we have surpassed our enrollment goal for the fall semester by a significant amount. We anticipate more milestones to be reached and a great amount of successes for this upcoming academic year.”

The university separated from Purdue University in Fort Wayne starting in the last academic school year, forming two separate universities from the once-combined IPFW.

IU Fort Wayne offers programs in nursing, medical imaging, dental, social work, medicine and health sciences.