It’s report card time – but this time – Indiana Schools are receiving the grade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Board of Education has released letter grades for Hoosier School Districts across the state – but the Journal Gazette reports that there’s a big caveat.

Due to a drop in test scores on the new ILEARN Test, the schools will be held harmless as long as their grade didn’t decrease.

Statewide, nearly 80 percent of all schools were rated as a B or C.

Fort Wayne Community Schools had two A, 18 B, 17 C 8 D and 3 rated F.

Southwest Allen had 3-A, 4-B, 1-C and 1-D.

Northwest Allen had 3-A, 4-B, 1-C and 1-D.

East Allen rated 4-A, 6-B, 1-C and 2-D and one under appeal