ISP Superintendent Delivers Stunning Remarks on HB1077

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): One of the state’s highest ranking law enforcement members is blasting a contentious gun bill in the Hoosier state. Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter on Wednesday delivered stunning remarks in regards to Republicans pushing to eliminate the license to carry handguns. According to the Journal Gazette, Carter testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which heard more than eight hours of testimony and discussion on House Bill 1077.

The bill passed 11-0 just before 10:30 p.m. but only after a significant amendment that maintains the current license system while adding an automatic provisional license for pending applications. Most Republicans supported it only to keep the bill alive. It now goes before the full Senate, where it can be changed again.