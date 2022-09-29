ISP Say Search Is Over For Missing Delphi Girls

PERU, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) For the last five-weeks Indiana State Police have been searching the Wabash River near Peru. Troopers say that search is over. It is believed the search was related to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi from 2017. State police have yet to acknowledge that on the record. Searchers canvassed a 400-yard stretch of the river for over a month near the Nickel Plate Bridge and are not saying if they found anything. Kegan Kline is in the custody of state police for now, but they say he is not under arrest in the Delphi case. He’s facing child porn charges in a separate case in Miami County.