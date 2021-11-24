ISP investigating police-involved shooting in Wabash

WABASH, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wabash.

According to the ISP, a deputy with the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department shot a 51-year-old man while police were serving a narcotics search warrant at an apartment on West Maple Street last night. The officer claimed to see the man holding what appeared to be a handgun while they were making entry into the home.

The 51-year-old was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His medical condition has not yet been released. Nobody else was hurt.

Upon completion of the investigation, information will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor’s Office for review.