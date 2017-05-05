ISP investigating death of Whitley County suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana State Police branch in Fort Wayne is investigating the death of a Whitley County woman who died shortly after being arrested.

25-year-old Kasie Chivington was arrested by Whitley County deputies Wednesday night for possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance. But while on her way to jail she had a “medical issue” in the back of the patrol car.

She was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital, where she died the next morning. Police believe she swallowed a small plastic bag containing an unknown substance during her initial traffic stop.

An investigation was immediately requested by the Sheriff of Whitley County to be conducted by the Indiana State Police. An autopsy was performed this morning in Fort Wayne by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.