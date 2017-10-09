ISP investigating armed robbery in Auburn, police asking for your help

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Officers with the Indiana State Police Department are asking for your help in tracking down an armed robbery suspect.

The armed robbery took place in Auburn, at the Speedway gas station located at 1117 W. 7th Street, just after 3:30 a.m., Monday morning.

Officers say a man walked into the Speedway, showed the clerk a gun and then demanded cash. After taking an unknown amount of money, the man left the gas station and was last seen heading south. The clerk was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery and no injuries were reported.

Meantime, the investigation is ongoing, but detectives are asking that if you know anything about this or the man in the above photo, to contact either the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne at (260) 432-8661 or the Auburn Police Department at (260) 920-3200. Anonymous calls will be accepted.