ISP detectives arrest Columbia City man for child pornography

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WOWO) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Whitley County man on felony charges related to possession and dissemination of child pornography.

The investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Following an investigation, a search warrant was served by state police with the help from the Department of Homeland Security at a residence in the 400 block of South Oak Street in Columbia City.

Adam Kessie, 45, of Columbia City, was arrested and transported to the Kosciusko County Jail. Kosciusko County is where the alleged offenses occurred.

He is preliminarily charged with four Level 4 Felony counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography of a child under 12 and four Level 4 Felony counts of Child Pornography of a child under 12.

The investigation is ongoing. Kessie is being held at the Kosciusko County Jail pending an initial appearance.