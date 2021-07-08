ISP bodycam distribution underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A rollout of bodycams and dashcams for Indiana State Police troopers is underway.

Last August, Governor Eric Holcomb ordered state troopers to wear bodycams by spring of this year. It’s now summer, but the ISP is not quite there yet.

Superintendent Doug Carter tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they began distributing the cameras early last month and should be finished by the end of next month, with nearly 800 cameras in the field when all is said and done.

It’s costing the state $15-million to buy and set up all of the new equipment.