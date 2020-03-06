ISDH confirms coronavirus case in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The first confirmed case of coronavirus in Indiana has been confirmed this morning by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Holcomb has declared a public health emergency in Indiana as a result.

“With the help of our federal, state and local partners, Indiana is responding to this case as we have planned and prepared for weeks,” Holcomb said. “The Hoosier who has been diagnosed has taken responsible steps to stay isolated.”

The public health emergency declaration Gov. Holcomb is issuing today will call on state agencies to continue their diligence and cooperation in responding to COVID-19 and ensures that Indiana can seek funding to control and stop the spread of coronavirus. The declaration will be posted at www.in.gov/gov.

Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says the patient is an adult male from Marion County who had recently traveled to Boston, and is currently in isolation with no threat of the disease spreading to the public.

“I want to stress that this is an isolated incident at this time,” Box said. “We’re taking every precaution to prevent new infections. With the spread of COVID-19, the question has never been if Indiana would get a case, but when we would see one.”

Officials say they have tested 12 people and are monitoring 35 others in regards to this case.