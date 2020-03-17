ISDH announces second COVID-19 death

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release): The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that a second Hoosier has died from COVID-19.

The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. No further information about the patient will be released due to privacy laws.

ISDH has also received six new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing to 30 the number of Hoosiers diagnosed through ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. The new cases involve residents of Lake (2), Franklin (2) and Marion (2) counties and will be included on ISDH’s online dashboard at https://www.in.gov/coronavirus/.