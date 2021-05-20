Is it Allergies, Covid, or Something Else???

Morning sniffles, runny nose, constant need to swallow, reduced sense of smell or taste, nosebleeds and snoring. Is it a cold, allergies or something else? The arrival of warmer days not only signals the coming of spring, but also means the onset of allergies. However, nowadays every sneeze or tickle in the throat can sound the alarm cand ause one to wonder: Should I get tested for COVID? Given this year’s allergy season arrived early and is intense, it can be especially tricky to know the difference.

M.D., FACAAI – SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Mt. Sinai Medical Center, Dr. Payel Gupta joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to clarify the differences.

