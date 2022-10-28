Irwin Elementary School Opens New Playground Following Substantial PTA Fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A historic Fort Wayne Elementary School is getting new life officially Friday. After a lengthy construction, Irwin Elementary School christened a new playground area shortly after Noon where several dignitaries from the school and district, as well as members Irwin Elementary Parent Teacher Association were on hand for the ceremony that saw the culmination of a project that began months ago.

Irwin Elementary School Principal, Mary Kinniry emphasized that the playground will not only be enjoyed by students but also those throughout the surrounding community. “We want families to come and enjoy and children to come and enjoy this space that is now open. We open up our basketball courts and all of our equipment for families just to come and enjoy in their local area.” Plans are to have the playground open year-round, but availability will remain weather dependent in several cases according to Kinniry.

Members of the PTA worked to raise more than $60,000 in funding from a variety of sources to build the new play area that will not only be enjoyed by Irwin students, but those around the surrounding areas. Those who provided funding for the project included: Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority, Friends and Family Fund, AWS Foundation, Allen County Drug & Alcohol Consortium, Anderson Heating & Air Conditioning, ProFed Credit Union, Senior1Care and Sure-Trac.

Irwin Elementary School first grade classes were the first students to enjoy the new play area. The playground also includes ADA accessible units for students of all abilities to enjoy.