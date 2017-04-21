IPFW name change approved by Purdue Board of Trustees

FORT WAYNE, Ind, (WOWO): Indiana University–Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) released the following statement Friday, regarding the action taken at the Purdue University Board of Trustees meeting regarding the future name of the Fort Wayne campus:

“During the Purdue Board of Trustees meeting earlier today, the trustees approved a resolution to designate ‘Purdue University Fort Wayne‘ as the new name for the campus that will arise from the realignment process, pending approval of the realignment by the Higher Learning Commission. The campus will be commonly known as ‘Purdue Fort Wayne‘ on the realignment effective date of July 1, 2018.

“We continue working with Purdue and IU to implement the realigned structure with a view toward making it a success for our students, our campus community, our city, and the northeast Indiana region. Today’s action brings us yet another step closer to solidifying the future of our campus.

“What is important for everyone to remember is this: Purdue Fort Wayne will have the same mission that sustained IPFW for more than 50 years: an unmatched commitment to student success and the community, its employers and our alumni. Now, with a clearer focus and as the region’s premier comprehensive public higher education institution, we are better positioned to provide a differentiated, unique experience to our students and contribute to the many endeavors in northeast Indiana aligned with our areas of impact.



“This university is proud of its legacy, optimistic about the future, and remains committed to working to remove barriers and develop innovative ways to provide a world-class education that makes an impact in northeast Indiana—and beyond. As we move forward, we seek to collaborate to make this change successful and ensure our work remains rewarding and fulfilling.”

Additionally, the Indiana University Board of Trustees also recently approved the name of Indiana University Fort Wayne for its health science programs. The naming will take effect with the July 1, 2018 realignment.