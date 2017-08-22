IPFW kicks off Shoes for Hope campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana University – Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) kicked off its Shoes for Hope campaign Tuesday.

The campaign is meant to raise awareness for suicide prevention, and the goal is to collect 1,100 pairs of new or gently used shoes, which is equal to the number of college students lost to suicide in the United States every year.

The event also runs in conjunction with Suicide Prevention Week, which takes place September 10-16.

Recipients of the donated shoes include the Rescue Mission, Charis House, Fort Wayne Women’s Bureau, Blue Jacket Clothing Company and Cross Border Partners.

11 containers are set up throughout the campus and the public is invited to participate.

The campaign is set to last until September 18.