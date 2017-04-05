IPFW Chancellor Carwein announces retirement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): IPFW Chancellor Vicky Carwein is stepping down by the end of the year.

In a latter to the IPFW community released to WOWO News, Carwein says the specific date of her retirement has not yet been set, as Purdue University President Mitch Daniels has asked her to complete a “number of projects” that are currently in process.

Carwein says she’s pround of her accomplishments and expects the campus to have “a bright and prosperous future” as it transitions into a branch of Purdue University. Last November, the IPFW faculty Senate made a vote of “no confidence” in Carwein after plans were announced to split IPFW into two schools.

Read Carwein’s full letter below:

Dear Campus Community,

I write to share a decision I made and shared with President Daniels last summer, that is, my retirement as Chancellor in 2017. The specific date of my retirement has not been set as President Daniels has asked me to complete a number of projects that are in process, many related to realignment, and to remain until the search for a new chancellor has been concluded.

Despite the uncertainty of continual studies of governance during my tenure and enrollment and financial challenges, the outstanding work of faculty and staff, success of students and graduates, and significant institutional impact upon the community and region have been advanced and will continue to grow into the future. I am proud of the many accomplishments over these past years and know they foretell a bright and prosperous future for this campus as it transitions wholly to Purdue University. It has been my honor to have met and worked with so many faculty and staff who demonstrate their commitment to student success every single day and go well beyond what is required in service to our students. You will lead this institution to even more successes in the future.

I have had the great fortune and opportunity throughout my career to work with people who had a real fire to make things happen, to distinguish their institutions in new and progressive ways, to change the world, and they did. It is one of my greatest sources of satisfaction and pride to count these individuals as colleagues and friends and to have shared in the achievements.

This institution has before it an unparalleled opportunity to re-envision itself, building upon its 50+ years standing in northeast Indiana, and create a truly distinguished future. I thank all of you here and in the community who have the fire and sense of urgency needed to accomplish this and for the privilege of working with you. I thank you for the inspiration you bring and for your commitment to a strong, prosperous and thriving future. The preparation work to launch that future will soon be completed. I am excited about the opportunities your new chancellor will have to lead Purdue Fort Wayne into the next 50 years.

I look forward to continuing the work over the next few to several months and wish you all the very best!