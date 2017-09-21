IPFW announces new chancellor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) will have a new chancellor beginning November 1.

Ronald Elsenbaumer is the current special advisor to the president at the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) and a Purdue University alumnus.

Elsenbaumer will replace Vicky Carwein, who retired after serving as IPFW chancellor since 2012. He will oversee the completion of the campus realignment and restructuring.

“It’s exciting to return to Purdue at what is a critical juncture at the Fort Wayne campus,” said Elsenbaumer in a press release. “With the challenge comes a tremendous opportunity, and I look forward to working closely with the campus and northeast Indiana communities to ensure we are educationally relevant to our students and economically impactful to the region.”